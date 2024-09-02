Moto G45 5G Review | Presents a good choice for budget users

Motorola’s quest to solidify its position in the Indian smartphone market continues. The company now has a product portfolio of phones starting from entry-level to flagship models. Recently the company unveiled its latest entry-level phone Moto G45 5G, starting at a price of ₹10,999. Carrying the essence of the Edge series, the new Moto G45 5G is positioned quite well to take on competitors in its price bracket. So, let’s explore the phone’s offerings in detail.

Design

As mentioned earlier, the Moto G45 5G carries the essence of recent Motorola phones, such as the Edge 50 and the Fusion variant. The body is crafted from PU vegan leather, providing a premium feel while maintaining durability. With a weight of around 183 grams, the phone is lightweight, making it comfortable to use for extended periods. It comes with an IP52 water protection rating, offering a basic level of splash resistance. The phone is available in three colour variant - Brilliant Blue, Viva Magenta, and Brilliant Green.

The right side houses the power button, which doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and the volume rockers, while the left side features a hybrid SIM tray that allows for expandable internal storage. The bottom of the device is equipped with a 3.5mm headphone jack, a Type-C port with USB 2.0 connectivity, and a speaker grille. The top side of the phone showcases Dolby Atmos branding, highlighting its superior audio quality, along with a secondary microphone for noise cancellation.

The rear side also impresses with its infused frame design, which holds two camera sensors and an LED flash, giving it a sleek and modern appearance. In its segment, it stands out as one of the better looking phones, combining both aesthetics and functionality effectively.

Display

Moto G45 5G features a 6.5 inch IPS LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, delivering a pixel density of 269 ppi. This ensures sharp visuals and vibrant colors, making everyday use enjoyable whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or playing games. The display’s 20:9 aspect ratio offers an immersive viewing experience, perfect for consuming media in widescreen formats. Additionally, the 120 Hz refresh rate provides smoother scrolling and more responsive touch interactions, enhancing the overall fluidity of the user experience.

OS

The phone runs on Android 14, providing a clean interface free from unnecessary apps. This ensures a smooth, user-friendly experience right out of the box.

Processor

The Moto G45 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor, built on a 6nm architecture with an octa-core setup consisting of 2x2.30 GHz Cortex-A78 and 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 cores, paired with an Adreno 619 GPU running at 900 MHz. This configuration ensures that the phone handles multitasking with ease, providing smooth performance for everyday tasks without getting bogged down.

The phone comes in two RAM configurations, 4 GB and 8 GB, with a RAM Boost technology. The 128 GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 1 TB, offers plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and media. For gaming enthusiasts, the phone delivers a good gaming experience, handling average games smoothly. While more demanding games might see a drop in frame rates and occasional slowdowns, the performance remains impressive for casual play. During our review, we didn’t face any issues with the phone’s performance in day-to-day usage. On Geekbench, the phone achieved an impressive single-core score of 944, a multi-core score of 2107, and a GPU score of 1505, underscoring its capability to handle a variety of tasks with commendable efficiency.

Camera

Moto G45 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50 MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and Quad Pixel technology. This main sensor also includes Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), ensuring quick and accurate focus. Complementing the primary lens is a 2 MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 1.75µm pixel size, designed for capturing detailed close-up shots, although it lacks autofocus and is fixed focus. On the front, the phone sports a 16 MP camera with an f/2.4 aperture and Ultra Pixel technology.

In daylight, the rear camera performs admirably, capturing vibrant colors and a good level of detail, especially for a phone in this price range. The 50 MP sensor, aided by Quad Pixel technology, ensures that outdoor photos have a nice balance of exposure and colour accuracy. Portrait shots are decent, with satisfactory edge detection and a pleasing background blur, although they aren’t particularly impressive. The camera does take a bit longer to process these photos, which might be noticeable to some users. When it comes to low-light and night photography, the camera manages to deliver usable shots with its larger aperture and pixel size, but some noise and loss of detail are apparent.

The 16 MP front camera provides an adequate performance for selfies and video calls. It produces decent images in well-lit environments, capturing natural skin tones and fine details. However, in low-light conditions, the front camera’s performance is just okay, with some noticeable grain and reduced sharpness.

Battery

The Moto G45 5G features a 5,000 mAh battery, a highly desirable attribute in the entry-level segment, ensuring users can easily last through a full day of diverse usage. It supports 18 W charging and comes with a 20 W charger, offering a decent charging speed. Although it takes around 1 hour and 30 to 40 minutes to fully recharge, this balance between battery life and charging time caters well to users seeking both endurance and convenience in a budget-friendly device.

Verdict

Overall, the Moto G45 5G proves to be a valuable addition to the Motorola lineup, offering a good mix of features at an attractive price. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor, combined with its 5,000 mAh battery and a versatile camera setup, presents a good choice for the budget centric users. Considering its balanced features and performance, the Moto G45 5G is likely to be a favourite among users looking for a well-rounded device without spending too much.