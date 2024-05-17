Riding on the success of its latest products, Motorola has expanded its offerings to the audio segment with the launch of Moto Buds+. This is the first time that the company has ventured into the TWS segment. Priced at ₹9,999, the company is challenging a market already established by Sony, Samsung and OnePlus. It is the segment’s only earbuds with Sound by Bose. We are excited to see how these earbuds will fare in its overall features. So, let’s find out!

Design

The case and the earbuds design of the new Moto Buds+ look very familiar. They share a close resemblance with the OnePlus Buds Pro series earbuds. That said, the case is very compact and easily fits into the pocket. On the top of the case, you will find the brand logo along with the tagline “Sound By Bose.” Opening the case lid introduces the earbuds. Inside the case, you will also find the pairing button.

Opening the lid reveals the earbuds neatly tucked inside. The buds themselves have a stem design reminiscent of the AirPods Pro but with a more angular and modern aesthetic. The earbuds are lightweight yet feel solidly built with an IPX4 water-resistant rating to protect against sweat and light rain.

Moto offers the Buds+ in two color options: Forest Grey and Beach Sand. We got the former one to review. The buds ship with three sizes of silicone ear tips to ensure a secure and comfortable fit for different ear shapes and sizes. Overall, the design is sleek, modern, and functional, albeit not particularly groundbreaking or unique in the ever-crowded true wireless earbud market.

Connectivity and Features

The Moto Buds+ uses Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, ensuring a stable and low-latency connection with compatible devices. Pairing is a breeze, with fast and seamless pairing through the dedicated Moto Buds app or your device’s standard Bluetooth menu. The Buds+ can connect to two devices simultaneously. This is particularly useful for those who frequently switch between devices for work or entertainment.

The Buds+ also support Google’s Fast Pair technology, which enables effortless pairing and seamless device switching for Android users. Simply open the case near your Android device, and you’ll be prompted to connect with a single tap.

In addition to the customizable touch controls on the earbuds themselves, the Moto Buds app offers a wealth of features and customization options. You can adjust the EQ settings, customize the touch controls, and even enable a “Find My Buds” feature to locate misplaced earbuds.

Audio Quality

The marquee feature of the Moto Buds+ is the “Sound by Bose” branding, which promises exceptional audio quality thanks to the collaboration with the renowned audio company. And the Buds+ largely delivers on this promise, with a rich, balanced, and immersive sound signature that belies their compact form factor.

At the heart of the audio experience are dual 11mm dynamic drivers for the bass and 6mm micro planar tweeters for the highs and mids. This driver configuration, combined with Bose’s tuning expertise, results in a well-rounded sound profile with punchy bass, clear mids, and crisp highs.

The Buds+ also supports high-resolution audio codecs like LDAC and AAC, ensuring lossless audio transmission for those who want to experience their music in its purest form. Dolby Atmos support further enhances the immersive audio experience, creating a more spacious and enveloping soundstage.

While the Buds+ excels at music playback, they also perform admirably for video content and gaming, with low latency and accurate audio-visual sync. The included triple-mic array with CrystalTalk AI technology ensures clear voice pickup during calls, even in noisy environments.

In terms of audio customization, the Moto Buds app allows you to fine-tune the sound profile to your liking with preset EQ settings and the ability to create custom EQ curves.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Another standout feature of the Moto Buds+ is the robust active noise cancellation (ANC) system, once again benefiting from Bose’s expertise in this area. The Buds+ boasts up to 46dB of noise cancellation across a wide frequency range of up to 3.3kHz, effectively muting both low-frequency rumbles and higher-pitched noises.

The ANC performance is impressive, significantly reducing ambient noise from sources like airplane engines, traffic, and air conditioning units. This creates an immersive audio experience free from distractions, whether you’re listening to music, watching movies, or taking calls.

In addition to the standard ANC mode, the Buds+ features an Adaptive mode that intelligently adjusts the noise cancellation levels based on your surroundings. This ensures optimal noise reduction without compromising situational awareness or user comfort.

For times when you need to be aware of your surroundings, the Transparency mode allows you to hear ambient sounds without removing the earbuds. This mode is particularly useful for quick conversations or staying alert to your environment while exercising outdoors.

Switching between the different ANC modes is seamless, either through the touch controls on the earbuds or via the companion app. The app also allows you to customize the level of noise cancellation and transparency to your preferences.

Battery Life and Charging

The Moto Buds+ delivers up to 7 hours of continuous playback with ANC and 9 hours without ANC. The included charging case provides an additional 38 hours of battery life, giving you a total of up to 45 hours of usage before needing to recharge.

The new Buds+ also supports wireless charging, allowing you to top up the case simply by placing it on any Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. For times when you need a quick charge, the Buds+ boasts of fast charging capabilities, providing up to 3 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. In terms of charging speed, the Buds+ takes around 2 hours to fully charge the case and earbuds via the included USB-C cable.

Verdict

The Moto Buds+ is a strong offering in the true wireless earbuds market, delivering exceptional audio quality, robust active noise cancellation, and a host of convenient features at a relatively affordable price point. The collaboration with Bose has paid off, with the Buds+ boasting an impressive sound signature and ANC performance that rivals more expensive offerings from established brands. While the design may not be groundbreaking, the Buds+ strikes a balance between sleek aesthetics and functionality with a comfortable fit, water resistance, and a compact charging case.

While the earbud may not dethrone the industry leaders in terms of outright audio fidelity or feature set, the Moto Buds+ is a formidable contender that punches well above its weight, delivering a well-rounded package that should satisfy even the most discerning audio enthusiasts.