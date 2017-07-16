MobiKwik partners Samsung Pay for select devices

Digital payments company MobiKwik has partnered Samsung Pay, under which consumers will be able to make payments with a single tap using select Samsung handsets.

As part of the tie-up, MobiKwik wallet is now integrated with Samsung Pay Mini to enable one-tap payments at more than 1.4 million MobiKwik-powered merchants across the country, the digital payments firm said in a statement.

MobiKwik’s mobile wallet will also be available soon to Samsung Pay users, it added.

“The future of digital payments in India will thrive only by collaborating with various ecosystem partners to drive acceptance. More than 55 million users and 1.4 million merchants will benefit from this association,” MobiKwik Head of Growth Daman Soni said.

There has been a massive growth in the number of transactions completed using digital platforms in the country, especially after the government’s move to scrap high-denomination notes in November.

The government has also introduced a number of schemes to promote the adoption of e-payment methods like mobile wallets, debit/credit cards and Unified Payment Interface (UPI).

Samsung Pay, the mobile payments service of the world’s largest handset maker, was launched in India in March this year. It allows users to just tap and pay using the debit/credit cards and wallets stored on their mobile devices.

Currently, Samsung Pay is available for users of devices like Samsung S8, Samsung S7 Edge, S7, J7 Max and J7 Pro among others.

Samsung had unveiled a ‘Mini’ version of the platform that integrates UPI and mobile wallets to work on mid-range priced smartphones. It, however, does not support tap-and-pay using credit and debit cards like the main app.

“Moving into the next phase of new and innovative services for Samsung Pay, we are delighted to have MobiKwik on board as a partner,” Samsung India Director (Samsung Pay Business) Sanjay Razdan said.