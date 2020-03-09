A Mumbai-based photographer is one of the winners of Apple’s Night Mode photo challenge

09 March 2020 16:18 IST

Mitsun Soni describes the photographic encounter which took place in Dubai

Mumbai photographer Mitsun Soni is thrilled that his otherworldly photo of a mammoth-sized tree in a quiet square in Dubai is one of the winning shots for Apple’s Night Mode photo challenge for iPhone 11 users.

The photo was taken at around 2 am during a recent trip to Dubai. “I was walking around with some friends in the city who promised me some zaffran chai, which I do not even drink. I then saw this very random tree in the middle of the night in Dubai and was blown away. It was strange because there were no people about and there was this red glow from this nearby hotel sign. I snuck into a quiet corner with no people or cars and I gave the Night Mode a shot and the light just fell perfectly.”

Mitsun, who took the photo with an iPhone 11 Pro, adds that he does not think this would have been possible with any other phone’s Night Mode or Night Sight, but states, “I’ve only ever been an iPhone user, though.”

Did Mitsun adjust much in post-capture? “Not much except for some small details, the light speaks for itself. There is no noticeable difference between the original and the final versions.” The photo on Mitsun’s Instagram, which has more than 2,700 likes, says it has been edited with Snapseed, Vsco and Adobe Lightroom.

Photographer Tyler Mitchell praised the picture saying, “This one blows my mind. I have no idea where that deep rich red light is coming from on the tree. It almost feels like a UFO sitting above the tree, just out of frame. Absolutely beautiful composition as well.” Group Creative Director at Apple, Arem Duplessis, pointed out, “The rich red colour of the tree and ground gives this picture an otherworldly quality. Paired with the night sky, it feels like a still from a sci-fi film.”

The deep blue of the night sky along with the red is likely to remind Stranger Things fans of The Upside Down for sure. Very soon, India will see Mitsun’s shot on a larger-than-life billboard on your nearest high street.