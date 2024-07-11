Microsoft Surface Pro and Surface Laptop with Copilot+ launched in India: Specs and price

Microsoft on Thursday announced the launch of Surface Copilot+ PCs available for pre-orders in India starting today at retailers including Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi brand stores.

The new Surface Laptop and Surface Pro with generative AI capabilities come at an introductory price of ₹1,13, 900. They come in Platinum and Black colours.

They work on Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors with a neural processing unit (NPU) for experiences with over 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

The devices come with a new OLED option with HDR display in the new Surface Pro, and the Surface Laptop has a new HDR touchscreen display.

There is a dedicated Copilot key on the Windows 11 keyboards on Copilot+ PCs.

Every Copilot+PC comes with Microsoft Pluton Security and Windows Hello Enhanced Sign-in enabled by default.

With Cocreator, you can do image creation and photo editing with text prompts and natural inking using a Slim Pen on Surface Pro or touch on Surface Laptop. Exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, Cocreator is available in Paint.

Available on Windows, Live Captions can quickly translate any live or prerecorded audio into English – and in real time.

Surface Pro has an ultra-wide, quad-HD front-facing camera, while the 10MP rear-facing supports 4K video.

“Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs, now available in India, are power-packed devices made for everyday work and play, providing exclusive AI experiences to empower our customers. We see AI PCs as a transformative opportunity that can disrupt the PC market. With new advanced AI experiences integrated into the devices, it will enable users to do things they can’t on any other PC, helping them be more productive, creative and communicate more effectively,” said Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager, Modern Work & Surface, India & South Asia.

Surface Pro 11th Edition Price Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum) Rs 1,16,999 Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Platinum/Black) Rs 1,34,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, OLED display (Platinum/Black) Rs 1,65,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display (Black) Rs 1,85,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, OLED display (Platinum) Rs 2,37,999

Surface Laptop 7th Edition – 13.8-inch Price Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum) Rs 1,16,999 Snapdragon X Plus, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Platinum/Black) Rs 1,34,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Black) Rs 1,54,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black) Rs 1,75,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black) Rs 2,07,999

Surface Laptop 7th Edition – 15 inch Price Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD (Platinum) Rs 1,42,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD (Black) Rs 1,63,999 Snapdragon X Elite, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD (Black) Rs 1,83,999

