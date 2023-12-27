December 27, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST

Microsoft released the third iteration of its Surface Laptop Go series, the Surface Laptop Go 3. This lightweight and portable laptop aims to deliver solid performance with a premium style at a starting price of ₹80,999. Let’s find out uniqueness it has to offer in the market.

Design

In terms of design, the Surface Laptop Go 3 looks nearly identical to previous models with its sleek, minimalist aesthetic. Our platinum test unit sports an elegant light grey colour scheme consisting of a metal body paired with a matching fabric keyboard deck surrounding the touchpad. The overall construction feels sturdy, while still maintaining a surprisingly light and thin profile.

As far as connectivity, the selection of ports hasn’t changed from the predecessor. You get one USB-A 3.1, one USB-C, a headphone jack, and the proprietary Surface Connect charging port. The lack of Thunderbolt support is a bit disappointing given the price.

Display

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 delivers an immersive user experience through its 12.4-inch PixelSense Display. Boasting a resolution of 1536x1024 pixels and a 3:2 aspect ratio, it provides sharp and detailed visuals at 148 pixels per inch. The impressive 1000:1 contrast ratio ensures rich blacks and vibrant colours, enhancing display clarity. Supporting both sRGB and Enhanced colour profiles, this laptop caters to diverse visual preferences.

The 10-point multi-touch touchscreen offers intuitive navigation and responsiveness. Individually colour-calibrated, the display ensures accuracy and consistency in every visual detail. The addition of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 adds durability to the sleek design, making the Surface Laptop Go 3 perfect for both work and entertainment, promising an exceptional visual experience.

Keyboard and Trackpad

Surface Laptop Go 3’s keyboard maintains the line’s signature optimised key travel design, which provides a remarkably comfortable typing experience. The keys feel snappy and responsive, allowing you to type quickly and accurately. The glass trackpad performs well for basic gestures like scrolling and swiping. However, the smaller size constrains some multi-touch gestures.

Webcam

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 comes with a 720p webcam. In various lighting conditions, pictures and video capture might appear slightly grainy and less vibrant. However, the camera is still passable for swift conference calls, where its performance is sufficient. Though not ideal for more intricate visual tasks, it serves its purpose adequately.

Performance

This Surface Laptop Go 3 comes equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 2.50 GHz, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD which doesn’t seem sufficient nowadays. This is a bit outdated processor to use as 14th Gen Intel is already on its way. However, this hardware configuration delivers speedy load times when opening files and applications. I was able to have over a dozen browser tabs open while streaming video without noticeable lag.

On its CPU benchmark, the laptop scored 1,556 and 5,921 scores in Single-core and Multi-core respectively. For its GPU benchmark, the laptop recorded a figure of 11,793.

That said, there are limits to demanding tasks. Light gaming was acceptable with playable frame rates in simpler games. Just don’t expect buttery smooth performance in more intensive games or graphical applications.

The performance of the laptop is certainly very good for its price points but we cannot place it among the top performers in the segment.

Software

The Surface Laptop Go ships with Windows 11 Home. Out of the box, you get full access to Microsoft 365 apps like Word, Excel, Outlook, and Teams. Windows’ built-in antivirus protection Windows Security provides the first line of defence but lacks some features of premium third-party software. A one-month Xbox Game Pass trial lets you explore console-quality gaming.

Positive highlights include the beautifully organised Surface app for customising device settings and managing accessories. I also appreciate that Microsoft doesn’t load down the system with bloatware. Aside from core Microsoft services, the software experience feels clean and streamlined.

This pared-down version of Windows only allows apps from the Microsoft Store, promoting safety and stability. Advanced users can upgrade to full Windows 11 for free. Under the hood, Microsoft also tuned the OS to play nice with Surface hardware.

Sound

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 uses Omnisonic Speakers and Dolby Audio Premium technology. This combination results in a sound experience that is both rich and immersive, enhancing aspects of entertainment and productivity. The laptop is also equipped with dual far-field Studio Mics featuring Voice Clarity, ensuring clear and distinct communication during calls or virtual interactions.

Battery

One of the most impressive upgrades in the Surface Laptop Go 3 is undoubtedly the battery life. The new Intel processors enable up to 13.5 hours on a single charge. In real-world testing, I routinely got through full 8 to 10-hour workdays on one charge with juice leftover. Standby power efficiency is likewise excellent thanks to the instant-on feature. All in all, battery longevity is class-leading.

Verdict

The Surface Laptop Go 3 offers a premium laptop experience. Though not equivalent to flagship powerhouses with its limited space and ports, the performance can easily handle everyday work, play, and content creation needs for students and office workers. The sturdy yet slim chassis, touch-enabled display, and sustainable battery life make the Surface Laptop Go 3 an impressive package that holds the potential to drive customers’ interest.

