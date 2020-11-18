Microsoft Surface Go 2, Book 3 now available in India

Microsoft claims the Surface Book 3 15-inch will deliver up to 50% increased performance than its predecessor and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft on Tuesday announced the availability of two Surface 2-in-1 devices in India, the compact Surface Go 2 and the premium Surface Book 3.

“As the way we work and learn continue to evolve, the need for devices that keep us productive and connected has never been greater,” Microsoft India COO Rajiv Sodhi said in a blog post. “The new Surface line-up offers incredible versatility, greater performance, and productivity-focused capabilities,” he added.

The lightweight and compact Surface Go 2 features a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, and is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core M or Pentium Gold processors with Intel UHD Graphics 615. The device is available in configuration options of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage or 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Surface Go 2 also includes, studio mics for better voice clarity and reduced background noise, a 5MP front camera, and an 8MP rear camera with autofocus. It can be paired with a Surface Pen for drawing or marking documents. The device supports e-SIM, and can be personalised with accessories such as Type Cover and Surface Pen available in colours, including Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue.

The four Surface Go 2 models are priced in the range of ₹ 42,999 to ₹ 63,499, and are available via authorised retailers and online partners, according to Microsoft.

Also Read | Xbox’s next-generation gaming consoles to be launched today

Microsoft’s other 2-in-1 device, Surface Book 3, is available with PixelSense display in 13- and 15-inch sizes. Microsoft claims the Surface Book 3 15-inch will deliver up to 50% increased performance than its predecessor and up to 17.5 hours of battery life.

Surface Book 3 is powered by Intel 10th Generation Core i5 or i7 processors with a choice of NVIDIA discrete GPU. The device is available in different configuration options starting with a minimum 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, and a maximum 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage.

According to Microsoft the 15-inch Surface Book 3 with a NVIDIA GeForce GPU, has enough power to play the top Xbox Game Pass for PC titles at 1080p in 60 frames per second. The company is also offering the option of NVIDIA Quadro RTX 30006 for users with higher performance needs.

Also Read | Microsoft says hackers from Russia, North Korea attacked COVID-19 vaccine makers

Surface Book 3 13-inch is available in four colour options including Sandstone, Matte Black, Cobalt Blue, and Platinum with price staring from ₹ 1.5 lakh. The larger 15-inch device has two colour options Matte Black, and Platinum with price starting from ₹ 2.2 lakh. Surface Book 3 will only be available for commercial customers via local commercial reseller, Microsoft noted.