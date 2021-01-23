Microsoft reverses Xbox Live Gold price hike after backlash from gamers

The software giant also said that gamers “no longer need” an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Halo on Xbox.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Microsoft has reversed its decision to increase Xbox Live Gold membership price after a backlash from online gaming community.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know,” the company said in a blog post. “Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.”

Also Read | Microsoft Flight Simulator update allows flying planes in virtual reality

Xbox Live Gold pricing will remain as: $9.99 for 1-month, $24.99 for 3-month, $39.99 for 6-months, and $59.99 for retail 12-months, in the U.S., Microsoft noted.

The software giant also said that gamers “no longer need” an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games such as Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Halo on Xbox.

Also Read | Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony’s shared guidelines for safer online gaming

Gamers using PlayStation or Nintendo Switch can already play the free-to-play games without a subscription.

Earlier, on Friday, Microsoft had announced the changes to Xbox Live Gold pricing. It had increased the membership prices to $10.99 for 1-month, $29.99 for 3-month, and $59.99 for 6-months.

According to a report by Eurogamer, Microsoft had removed the Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription option in July last year. So, with the Xbox Live Gold subscription price hike, gamers would have been required to pay double or $119.98 for one year membership.

Also Read | Xbox launches cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Microsoft had also given an option to gamers to upgrade their Gold membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with the remaining Gold time converted directly to Ultimate (up to 36 months).