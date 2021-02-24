Microsoft launches Surface Pro 7+, Hub 2S 85” in India

Surface Pro 7+ features a removable SSD for data retention, which in combination with Microsoft BitLocker protection, makes it easy for customers to retain sensitive data if something happens to their device.

Microsoft has launched two new surface devices in India, a portable Surface Pro 7+, and a touch-based fully integrated Surface Hub 2S 85”; both targeted at professional users.

Surface Pro 7+ retains the Surface form factor, and offers portability and convenience of a tablet along with the power and productivity of a laptop. The device is designed for business and education customers and is powered by the Intel 11th Generation Core i3, i5 or i7 processors. Microsoft claims the device will offer 2x faster performance and longer battery life of up to 15 hours.

Surface Pro 7+ is available in different configuration options starting with a minimum of 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage, and a maximum of 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. Some of the models will offer LTE connectivity as well.

The portable device integrates front and rear facing cameras with 1080p full HD video along with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field Studio Microphones. It also offers the adaptability to dock into external displays via its USB ports.

In addition, Surface Pro 7+ features a removable SSD for data retention, which in combination with Microsoft BitLocker protection, makes it easy for customers to retain sensitive data if something happens to their device, the company noted.

The larger, Surface Hub 2S 85”, will allow customers to take advantage of the Windows 10 Pro and Enterprise configurations to run all of their business-critical applications. The device features a massive 4K PixelSense touch and ink enabled screen, Microsoft Teams certified audio and video, and an array of onboard sensors.

Surface Pro 7+ is available in two colours, Black and Platinum, starting at ₹ 83,999, and the Surface Hub 2S 85” is priced at ₹ 21,44,999.

In November last year, the software giant had launched two Surface 2-in-1 devices in India, the compact Surface Go 2 and the premium Surface Book 3.