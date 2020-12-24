Microsoft Flight Simulator update allows flying planes in virtual reality. | Picture by special arrangement.

24 December 2020 13:20 IST

Microsoft has released a new update for its Flight Simulator that brings virtual reality (VR) support to its popular simulation game.

It will offer “simmers the deepest and most immersive virtual flight experience in the new simulator to date,” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said in a blog post.

The new update is compatible across a wide range of supported devices, including most Windows Mixed Reality headsets (including the HP Reverb G2), Oculus, Valve, and HTC headsets, Microsoft noted in a blog post.

Gamers need to download the latest update of the Flight Simulator to experience it in VR, on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam.

In July, the software giant had announced that the game will support VR as well as TrackIR – the head tracking solution delivering full six degree of freedom camera control for an ultra-immersive simulator experience.

TrackIR support was made available at launch in August, and adding VR to Microsoft Flight Simulator was a direct result of community feedback, the company noted.

Last month, Microsoft had also released the ‘World Update II: USA’ with new airports, and visual enhancements.