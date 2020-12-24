Microsoft Flight Simulator update allows flying planes in virtual reality

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)
Microsoft has released a new update for its Flight Simulator that brings virtual reality (VR) support to its popular simulation game.
It will offer “simmers the deepest and most immersive virtual flight experience in the new simulator to date,” Jorg Neumann, Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator, said in a blog post.
The new update is compatible across a wide range of supported devices, including most Windows Mixed Reality headsets (including the HP Reverb G2), Oculus, Valve, and HTC headsets, Microsoft noted in a blog post.
Gamers need to download the latest update of the Flight Simulator to experience it in VR, on Xbox Game Pass for PC, Windows 10, and Steam.
In July, the software giant had announced that the game will support VR as well as TrackIR – the head tracking solution delivering full six degree of freedom camera control for an ultra-immersive simulator experience.
TrackIR support was made available at launch in August, and adding VR to Microsoft Flight Simulator was a direct result of community feedback, the company noted.
Last month, Microsoft had also released the ‘World Update II: USA’ with new airports, and visual enhancements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath