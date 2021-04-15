Microsoft expands its Surface line-up with new ‘Laptop 4’

15 April 2021 17:33 IST

Surface Laptop 4 is available in two display sizes – 13.5-and 15-inch, both PixelSense touchscreens, and offers a choice between either the 11th Gen Intel Core processors, or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors.

Microsoft has introduced Surface Laptop 4, expanding the portfolio of Surface devices that offer a unique blend of hardware and software experience to users.

The software giant’s latest device is available in two display sizes – 13.5-and 15-inch, both PixelSense touchscreens with a 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point multi-touch support.

The smaller 13.5-inch device can be powered by a 11th Gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor, or an AMD Ryzen 5 Mobile Processor. While the larger 15-inch device offers two processor options, a 11th Intel Core i7 or an AMD Ryzen 7.

The devices powered by Intel chips will feature Iris Xe Graphics, and the AMD ones will have Radeon Graphics (Microsoft Surface Edition). Microsoft claims that the 13.5-inch device with AMD processor can offer up to 19 hours of battery life.

Both Surface Laptop 4 variants can be configured with 8GB, 16GB or 32GB LPDDR4 RAM, and with 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB removable solid-state drive. Although, the AMD powered devices are available in select configurations, Microsoft noted in a blog post.

Additionally, Surface Laptop 4 features a 720p HD camera that supports Windows Hello face authentication, dual studio microphones, Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos, ambient light sensor, two USB ports (type A and C), 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a multipurpose Surface Connect port.

The 13.5-inch device is available in four colours: Matte Black and Sandstone with metal palm rest, and Platinum and Ice Blue with Alcantara material palm rest. The 15-inch device can be bought in Platinum or Matte Black colours with metal palm rest. Surface Laptop 4 price starts from $1000 (about ₹75,000) and is available in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks, Microsoft said.

Accessories

The Redmond-based company also introduced accessories such as Surface Headphones 2+ for business, Microsoft Modern USB and Wireless headsets, USB-C speaker, and webcam, for enhanced meeting experiences

Surface Headphones 2+ features 13 levels of active noise cancellation, earcup dials, an 8-microphone system for voice clarity, and up to 15 hours of voice calling time, the software giant noted. And, the Modern headsets, USB-C speaker, and webcam are Certified for Microsoft Teams.

Earlier this year, Microsoft had launched a portable Surface Pro 7+, a touch-based fully integrated Surface Hub 2S 85”, and an affordable Surface Laptop Go.