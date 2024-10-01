ADVERTISEMENT

Meta says it will expand production of mixed reality headsets in Vietnam

Published - October 01, 2024 03:49 pm IST - HANOI

Meta PLatforms said it will expand investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, inlcuding production of its latest mixed reality headsets from 2025

Reuters

A Meta Quest 3s VR headset is displayed at the Meta Connect annual event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 24, 2024. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it will expand investment in artificial intelligence innovation in Vietnam, including production of its latest mixed reality headsets from 2025, its latest effort to boost its footprint in the country.

The announcement came during a visit to Vietnam by Meta's president for global affairs, Nick Clegg, just a week after he met Vietnamese President To Lam in New York.

"Beginning 2025, Meta will expand manufacturing of its latest Mixed Reality device Quest 3S to Vietnam," Clegg said in a statement.

Meta did not respond to Reuters' request for comment on the size of the investment and of its existing operation in Vietnam.

It also did not clarify whether the manufacturing was done via suppliers.

Meta has tens of millions of users in Vietnam of its Facebook social media platform.

"Vietnam continues to be an important country for Meta. Millions of small businesses and consumers rely on our platforms," Clegg said in the statement.

Meta also said it would soon begin testing Meta AI in Vietnamese, having started its Business AI for Messenger testing in the country in June, with its full launch by the end of this year.

