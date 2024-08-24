ADVERTISEMENT

Meta cancels plans for high-end mixed-reality headset: Report

Published - August 24, 2024 12:18 pm IST

Meta Platforms cancelled plans for a premium mixed-reality headset intended to compete with Apple’s Vision Pro

Reuters

Meta Platforms has canceled plans for a premium mixed-reality headset intended to compete with Apple's Vision Pro, the Information reported on Friday, citing two Meta employees.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company told employees at its Reality Labs division to stop work on the device this week after a product review meeting, according to the report.

The axed device was internally code-named La Jolla and was scheduled for release in 2027, the report said. It was going to contain ultrahigh-resolution screens known as micro OLEDs — the same display technology used in Vision Pros.

