ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz unveils its super sports car AMG-GT6 concept in India

February 14, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its super sports car the Vision AMG-GT6 at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept car boasts extreme proportions, sensual contours, and intelligently implemented high-tech blend to form a body that visually brings to life the breathtaking performance of 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm of torque.

The vehicle is the third concept car Mercedes-Benz has displayed in India after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG, and will be on display at the Cultural Centre till May 2024. Viewers can interact with a video of the car via the QR Code.

“Mercedes-Benz is the most desirable luxury brand, and our vehicles are inspired from a blend of sensual design and future technologies. Mercedes-AMG GT 6 accentuates our hallmark design philosophy, evoking emotions through its styling“, Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said.

ALSO READ
Watch | Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV review

Mercedes-Benz recently collaborated with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion, and luxury.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The specially curated experiences include exclusive access to The Grand Theatre’s plush Diamond Boxes & Lounges which feature curated food and beverage menus, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and showcases at the Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual arts space – the Art House.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US