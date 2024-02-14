Mercedes-Benz unveils its super sports car AMG-GT6 concept in India

February 14, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept car boasts extreme proportions, sensual contours, and intelligently implemented high-tech blend to form a body that visually brings to life the breathtaking performance of 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm of torque.

The vehicle is the third concept car Mercedes-Benz has displayed in India after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG, and will be on display at the Cultural Centre till May 2024. Viewers can interact with a video of the car via the QR Code.

“Mercedes-Benz is the most desirable luxury brand, and our vehicles are inspired from a blend of sensual design and future technologies. Mercedes-AMG GT 6 accentuates our hallmark design philosophy, evoking emotions through its styling“, Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said.

Mercedes-Benz recently collaborated with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion, and luxury.

The specially curated experiences include exclusive access to The Grand Theatre’s plush Diamond Boxes & Lounges which feature curated food and beverage menus, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and showcases at the Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual arts space – the Art House.