GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mercedes-Benz unveils its super sports car AMG-GT6 concept in India

Mercedes-Benz unveiled its super sports car the Vision AMG-GT6 at the Nita Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai

February 14, 2024 04:44 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz unveiled the AMG Vision Gran Turismo, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The concept car boasts extreme proportions, sensual contours, and intelligently implemented high-tech blend to form a body that visually brings to life the breathtaking performance of 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm of torque.

The vehicle is the third concept car Mercedes-Benz has displayed in India after the Vision Maybach 6 and the Concept EQG, and will be on display at the Cultural Centre till May 2024. Viewers can interact with a video of the car via the QR Code.

“Mercedes-Benz is the most desirable luxury brand, and our vehicles are inspired from a blend of sensual design and future technologies. Mercedes-AMG GT 6 accentuates our hallmark design philosophy, evoking emotions through its styling“, Lance Bennett, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India said.

ALSO READ
Watch | Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV review

Mercedes-Benz recently collaborated with Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer customers exclusive experiences from the world of art, culture, fashion, and luxury.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The specially curated experiences include exclusive access to The Grand Theatre’s plush Diamond Boxes & Lounges which feature curated food and beverage menus, exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities and showcases at the Cultural Centre’s dedicated visual arts space – the Art House.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / India / automobile

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.