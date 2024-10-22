ADVERTISEMENT

Mercedes-Benz launches the AMG G 63 SUV at 3.60 crore in India  

Updated - October 22, 2024 02:06 pm IST

The new Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 SUV comes with a bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology that delivers 430kW and 850 Nm torque 

The Hindu Bureau

 The Mercedes AMG G 63 SUV comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday (22 October 2024) announced the launch of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated SUV from Mercedes comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology that delivers 430kW and 850 Nm torque + 15 kW additional boost.

The vehicle comes standard with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and debuts the AMG Active Ride Control suspension, Mercedes says is capable of handling both on and off the road performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priced at ₹3.60 crore, the AMG G 63 comes equipped with the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system augmented reality navigation. Additionally, drivers can choose from 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options that are available in addition to the standard options.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mercedes’s G-Class vehicles are known for blending luxury with off-road capabilities, and the AMG G 63 looks to continue to legacy of the brand while including modern technology.

“Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw an outstanding response from discerning customers. The highly anticipated all-new AMG G 63 launch signifies our dedication to delivering the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global lineup to the Indian luxury lifestyle enthusiasts”, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US