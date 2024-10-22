Mercedes-Benz launches the AMG G 63 SUV at 3.60 crore in India  

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday (22 October 2024) announced the launch of its latest offering in the Indian market, the Mercedes-AMG G 63.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highly anticipated SUV from Mercedes comes powered with an electrified handcrafted bi-turbo 4.0L V8 engine, with 48V mild hybrid technology that delivers 430kW and 850 Nm torque + 15 kW additional boost.

The vehicle comes standard with AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive and debuts the AMG Active Ride Control suspension, Mercedes says is capable of handling both on and off the road performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Priced at ₹3.60 crore, the AMG G 63 comes equipped with the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system augmented reality navigation. Additionally, drivers can choose from 31 unique MANUFAKTUR upholstery options and 29 MANUFAKTUR paint options that are available in addition to the standard options.

Mercedes’s G-Class vehicles are known for blending luxury with off-road capabilities, and the AMG G 63 looks to continue to legacy of the brand while including modern technology.

“Top-end vehicles remain our constant focus, as the segment continues to draw an outstanding response from discerning customers. The highly anticipated all-new AMG G 63 launch signifies our dedication to delivering the ‘most desirable’ vehicles from our global lineup to the Indian luxury lifestyle enthusiasts”, Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.