Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC sets new Guinness world record for longest driving BEV on a single charge

The Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC set a new world record for the longest distance covered by a production BEV on a single charge

Updated - September 09, 2024 05:57 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau,Nabeel Ahmed
The Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC set a new world record

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mercedes Benz EQS 580 4MATIC set a new 'Guinness World RecordsTM title' for the 'Longest distance covered by a production BEV on a single charge,' with an impressive 949.0 kilometers traveled from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai.

The record drive included areas of built-up traffic in busy urban and sub-urban areas with road works, diversions and detours amidst the heavy monsoon rains. Data from the EQS 580 at the end of the journey showed the luxury sedan delivered an electrical power consumption of 11.36 kWh/100 km. 

The remarkable feat was accomplished under challenging, real-life driving conditions amidst the Indian monsoon. The drive route covered cities like Davangere, Hubli, Belgavi, Kolhapur, Satara and Pune

The EQS 580 4Matic is also the current aerodynamics world champion for production vehicles. The vehicle boast an unparalleled range and the highest levels of efficiency for any BEV on Indian roads. The EQS' low-slung form factor and aerodynamically optimized wheels achieved a cd figure (drag coefficient) of just 0.20, making it the world's most aerodynamic production car, further maximizing the range during the record drive

Data from the EQS 580 4MATIC at the end of the journey showed the luxury sedan delivered an electrical power consumption of 11.36 kwh/100km

"I thank all the early adopters of BEVs and every EQS customer for their trust in Mercedes-Benz, for creating a greener planet, by leading this BEV transition from the front. Congratulations to Autocar India team for accomplishing the Guinness World Records title, driving a 'Made in India' EQS sedan, under real and arduous driving conditions from Bengaluru to Navi Mumbai during the monsoon", Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.

Published - September 09, 2024 05:44 pm IST

