Mercedes-Benz and GECBH celebrate 10 Years of ADAM Course

February 16, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

Mercedes-Benz celebrated a decade of collaboration with Kerala’s premier engineering college, Government Engineering College Barton Hill (GECBH), through the coveted Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) Course.

ADAM course is part of Mercedes-Benz India’s social initiative project, contributing back to the society and had been curated to impart a holistic understanding of the latest automotive mechatronics and cutting-edge EV technologies, at par with global industry standards.

The project aims to foster skilled workforce, making them future ready and employable and contribute to the vision of Skill India initiative in Kerela.

The GECBH ADAM Centre stands out with its three training cars, qualified and trained full-time ADAM Trainers, and infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The center follows a rigorous admission process to ensure that only the best 20 students out of 60-70 applicants are admitted, maintaining the program’s high standards.

The curriculum of the ADAM Course covers Mechanical, Electrical, and System modules, industry-relevant plant visits, and a recent introduction of an Electric Vehicle (EV) module. This forward-thinking approach aligns with the vision for the future of

“We take immense pride in completing 10 years of partnership with Government Engineering College Barton Hill, conducting the highly coveted Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course. ADAM course has been cornerstone in the industry-academic partnership in Kerala, creating highly skilled professionals with unmatched competencies in mechatronics and automotive engineering”, said Santosh Iyer, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India.

Introduced in 2006, ADAM course is an initiative by Mercedes-Benz focused on building competencies and skills. It has been successfully operational in eight technical institutions in

Trivandrum, Bangalore, Aurangabad, Pune, Ghaziabad, New Delhi and Greater Noida. Over 200+ students have benefited from the ADAM course since its inception and have been placed in important positions in India and abroad in the automotive industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.