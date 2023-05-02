ADVERTISEMENT

MediaTek introduces new 5G processor for budget smartphones

May 02, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is capable of supporting up to 200MP camera resolution, full HD+ displays, and 120Hz refresh rate

The Hindu Bureau

MediaTek Dimensity 7050 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MediaTek on Tuesday introduced a new 5G-enabled processor Dimensity 7050 for budget and mid-segment phones. The Taiwanese fabless maker targets gaming audiences with this new SoC that claims enhancements in imaging, thermal efficiency and 4k HDR recording.

Lava becomes India’s first OEM to collaborate with MediaTek to power upcoming Lava Agni 2 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chip among others.

The 6nm-class chip comes with Arm Mali-G68 graphics engine and the octa-core CPU featuring two Arm Cortex-A78 processors clocked up to 2.6GHz.

The new MediaTek Dimensity 7050 is capable of supporting up to 200MP camera resolution, full HD+ displays and 120Hz refresh rate. It is also Wi-Fi 6 enabled.

“MediaTek Dimensity 7050 allows OEMs to create smartphones with greater CPU performance, low-power consumption, incredibly smooth gaming experience and allow the device makers to create attractive, slim and light 5G smartphones,” the company said.

India’s homegrown smartphone player, Lava, is going to use the new Dimensity 7050 chipset in its upcoming 5G phone Agni 2.

