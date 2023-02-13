ADVERTISEMENT

MediaTek announces Helio G36 SoC for entry level gaming smartphones

February 13, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:52 pm IST

The MediaTek Helio G36 can support up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory

The Hindu Bureau

MediaTek announces Helio G36 SoC for entry level gaming smartphones | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

MediaTek on Monday unveiled its new Helio G36 SoC meant for entry level gaming smartphones with a 90Hz display and a 50MP main lens.

“The Helio G36 is built on TSMC 12nm production process along with enhanced connectivity, location services, and equipped with HyperEngine 2.0 Lite technologies, for sustained performance with dynamic management of GPU, CPU, and memory,” said MediaTek.

The Networking Engine 2.0 enables faster responses and better connectivity, it added.

The G36 supports up to 50MP cameras, with dual camera photography backed by a hardware depth engine for Bokeh effects, the press statement said.

With an octa-core Arm Cortex-A53 CPU, it reaches the top speeds of 2.2GHz. Device makers can add up to 8GB of LPDDR4X memory. It also supports dual 4G SIM allowing VoLTE/ViLTE services on both Global bands and IMS services support, and is integrated Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 support simultaneously.

