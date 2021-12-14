LG’s wireless TV with integrated battery can swivel, tilt and rotate

14 December 2021 16:46 IST

Ahead of the CES 2022, LG has announced two TVs that are part of the company’s new Lifestyle TV line-up. The two displays – StanbyME and Objet TV, are designed for today’s multifunctional homes, according to LG.

The South Korea-based firm’s first offering is a 27-inch wireless TV screen with a built-in battery attached to a moveable stand with concealed wheels, that would allow users to move it easily from room to room.

The display is said to offer three hours of viewing time on a single charge. It can be swivelled, tilted and rotated while in both landscape and portrait orientations. The screen’s height can also be adjusted, allowing viewers to customise the position according to the usage scenario.

Users will be able to stream content to the display using their Android and iOS smartphones and NFC. Besides, they can connect their laptops or PCs to the display through a wired, USB or HDMI connection.

The TV’s control options include remote, touch and gesture recognition. When not being used as a TV, it can display artworks, photos or a calendar with a clock.

The other TV in LG’s new line-up, Objet TV, resembles a canvas. Viewers can use a remote to adjust the display’s interchangeable fabric cover. They can lower the cover to reveal the TV’s full 65-inch OLED screen or partially cover the display to only see a curated selection of lifestyle functions.

The TV can show date and clock in line view mode, transform into an audio player in music mode, or exhibit a collection of space and nature-themed images in gallery mode. According to LG, it is designed to be positioned against a wall at a gentle angle of up to 5 degrees, like artwork in a modern gallery.