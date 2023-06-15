June 15, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

LG on Thursday launched the 2023 LG Gram series and UltraPC line ups for the Indian market. The new laptops cater to a wide range of lifestyle buyers.

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th gen core processor with LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen 4 NVMe (x2) storage. The series comes with 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, IPS display with 400 nits brightness.

LG Gram Style laptop is offered in 14-inch version (model 14Z90RS). It sports glass design with hidden haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that illuminates at user’s touch.

It comes with a 16:10, OLED anti-glare display and features an Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the 2023 Gram lineup, the 14Z90RS supports Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity and comes with Dolby Atmos.

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

LG Gram 2-in-1 comes in 16-inch size (models 16T90R). The convertible laptop boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

LG Ultra PC comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare IPS display. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the Ultra PC features LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD.

The new LG Gram series starts at ₹1,43,000 onwards, available on company’s website.

“These cutting-edge laptops set a new benchmark for excellence in performance, portability, and productivity, delivering an extraordinary computing experience to our customers,” said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.