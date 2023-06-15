HamberMenu
LG unveils new Gram series laptops

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certified 13th gen core processor with LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen 4 NVMe (x2) storage

June 15, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
LG unveils new Gram series laptops.

LG unveils new Gram series laptops.

LG on Thursday launched the 2023 LG Gram series and UltraPC line ups for the Indian market. The new laptops cater to a wide range of lifestyle buyers.

LG Gram 2023 line-up is powered with Intel EVO certificated 13th gen core processor with LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and Gen 4 NVMe (x2) storage. The series comes with 16:10 WQXGA display, DCI-P3 99% color gamut, IPS display with 400 nits brightness.

LG Gram Style laptop is offered in 14-inch version (model 14Z90RS). It sports glass design with hidden haptic touchpad with soft LED backlighting that illuminates at user’s touch.

It comes with a 16:10, OLED anti-glare display and features an Intel 13th gen Raptor Lake P-Core CPU and a Gen4 NVMe solid-state drive (SSD). Like all other models in the 2023 Gram lineup, the 14Z90RS supports Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI connectivity and comes with Dolby Atmos.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

LG Gram 2-in-1 comes in 16-inch size (models 16T90R). The convertible laptop boasts a suite of pre-installed notetaking and drawing applications optimized for use with the LG Stylus Pen (Wacom AES 2.0).

LG Ultra PC comes with a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare IPS display. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, the Ultra PC features LPDDR4x RAM and dual NVMe slots SSD.

The new LG Gram series starts at ₹1,43,000 onwards, available on company’s website.

“These cutting-edge laptops set a new benchmark for excellence in performance, portability, and productivity, delivering an extraordinary computing experience to our customers,” said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

