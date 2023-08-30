LG Tone Free Fit TF7 Review | Blends smartness with sportiness

August 30, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

LG unveiled Tone Free Fit TF7, extending its Tone series, at ₹12,499. The new earbuds are designed for those looking to listen to high-quality music from a compact device. The UV technology for sanitisation in these earbuds makes it a new favourite in its price range.

Design

The LG Tone Free Fit TF7 may look basic, but the design exudes youthfulness and dynamism, making the pair great for outdoor activities. The case, albeit a touch larger compared to similar ones, showcases a matte finish that exudes elegance. The glossy texture, combined with the rubber fins on the earbuds, adds a distinctive visual appeal. It has an easy grip that’s hard to ignore. When it comes to comfort and fit, the LG Tone Free Fit TF7 excels. Whether you’re engaged in vigorous workouts or simply on the move, these earbuds stay securely in place.

Setting itself apart from its competitors, the Tone Free Fit TF7 boasts a waterproof design, ensuring your earbuds can tackle rainy days easily. The inclusion of a UV light in the case to eliminate bacteria adds an extra layer of thoughtfulness from LG. Their meticulous attention to detail is truly praiseworthy. With an IP67 rating to further confirm its durability, these earbuds are built for outdoor adventures.

Connectivity & Controls

The new LG Tone Free Fit TF7 earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.3, and support AAC and SBC codecs, but not AptX. The supported codecs offers the pair a low latency mode that reduces the delay between audio and video when watching movies or playing games, offering an immersive experience. But keep in mind that this mode slightly drains battery and reduces sound quality.

Using these earbuds is hassle-free. There were no dropped connections or interruptions during our everyday use. These earbuds have touch panels on the outside, making it easy to control playback, volume, calls, and active noise cancellation (ANC) modes. The touch controls are simple to use and give you helpful audio feedback. They’re also quick and accurate, with no delays or mistakes.

For personalisation, the controls you have to install the Tone Free app. You can update firmware, adjust controls, and access the user manual. The app also lets you customize EQ presets with Meridian audio technology. You get control over ANC and Ambient mode, can pair with multiple devices, and set up auto-play/pause. Features like Find My Earbuds and the low-latency Game Mode are a quite useful.

Sound Quality

Whether your musical preferences lean towards pop, rock, or melodies, these earbuds excel in delivering a rich and intricate audio output. Their precision in sound reproduction ensures a clear and well-balanced spectrum across all frequencies, capturing every musical nuance with precision. Furthermore, the introduction of Meridian presets anticipates a noticeable volume boost that commands attention. These presets elevate your listening adventure, especially when compared to the Custom EQ settings.

ANC

LG Tone Free Fit TF7 earbuds offer advanced ANC with two primary modes: Noise Cancellation for complete sound isolation, and Ambient Mode with additional Listening and Conversation sub-modes. Tailor your noise-cancelling experience via both touch controls and the accompanying app. Adaptable and potent, the ANC empowers you to calibrate the level that suits your surroundings and preferences best.

The earbuds employ a hybrid mechanism, blending feedforward and feedback microphones. External noise is captured and neutralized before it reaches your ears, while residual in-ear noise is identified and removed. This innovative fusion results in more comprehensive and precise noise cancellation compared to conventional systems. The ANC’s impact on sound quality is minimal. Bass response and treble clarity remain unscathed, ensuring the earbuds maintain their lively and dynamic sonic signature.

Call Quality

When it comes to call quality, the earbuds do very well. Equipped with a trio of microphones, the LG Tone Free Fit TF7 earbuds serve dual roles – enhancing both active noise cancellation (ANC) and call quality. These microphones work in harmony to capture your voice with remarkable clarity, effectively minimizing background noise during calls. Employing beamforming technology, they spotlight your voice while expertly filtering out surrounding sounds.

Battery

The LG Tone Free Fit TF7 earbuds offer 11-12 hours on a single charge which is quite impressive for true wireless earbuds. With the ANC mode off, the earbuds last almost 28-29 hours. The case supports fast charging, and within 10 minutes, it offers a full hour of playback. There is also support for wireless charging.

Verdict

The LG Tone Free Fit TF7 earbuds stand out with unique sporty features that are absent in other true wireless models. With smart functions like UVnano and multiple pairing, they’re worth the investment for those valuing an intelligent and active listening experience. Delivering secure comfort, rich sound, adaptable noise cancellation, and extended battery life, they’re the ideal choice for those seeking both smartness and sportiness in their audio journey.

