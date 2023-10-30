LG launches updated XBOOM party speakers in India

October 30, 2023 12:38 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

LG launched its latest ‘LG XBOOM’ series party speakers in India on October 26. The series includes the XL7S and XL5S models which are said to feature powerful sound and captivating lighting effects.

Both the devices come with Dynamic Bass Optimiser, ensuring boomy bass without distortion. The speakers also pack two 6.35 cm dome tweeters for clear high-frequency notes and IPX4 Water Resistant rating.

LG XBOOM XL7S

The LG XBOOM XL7S is a speaker designed for large gatherings, boasting a 250W output. One of its standout features is the animated pixel display, allowing users to showcase their own texts and pre-set animations on the product’s LED panel, adding a unique touch to any event.

The XL7S offers captivating Multi Color Ring Lighting and “Double Strobe” lighting feature, creating a club-like atmosphere that syncs with the music. The XBOOM app provides specialised tools for DJs, including DJ Pad, DJ effects, and DJ loop, elevating performances. Personalised messages through the app add an engaging element to events, ensuring a lively and memorable experience.

With two dedicated inputs for karaoke microphones and a guitar, this audio powerhouse can transform into a complete entertainment system. It is priced at ₹54,990 in India.

LG XBOOM XL5S

The LG XBOOM XL5S packs support for 200W output and comes equipped with an impressive 16.51 cm Giant Woofer for improved bass performance while maintaining a balanced sound.

The LG XBOOM XL5S brings vibrant party lighting to events with its dazzling double strobe lighting, synchronising with the music for an enthralling experience. Users can customise the lighting with the “My Pick” feature on the XBOOM app, enhancing the party atmosphere.

For added convenience, these speakers are designed with rugged builds and ergonomic handles, ensuring easy portability. The LG XBOOM XL5S is priced at ₹44,990 in India.

