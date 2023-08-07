LG launches premium curved OLED gaming monitors in India

August 07, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

LG on Monday launched two new OLED gaming monitors UltraGear 45GR95QE and 27GR95Q in the premium segment in India. The curved gaming monitors have up to 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time among various other features.

The new LG UltraGear curved gaming monitors can tilt (-5° to 15°), swivel, pivot, and height adjustment (110mm). They are wall-mountable as well.

Targeted towards gamers, the new LG OLED monitors come with like Black Stabilizer, Dynamic Action Sync, Crosshair, and FPS counter.

The 27-inch LG gaming monitor has 2560x1440 resolution, DCI-P3 98.5% colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration. It also has OLED Pixel Dimming for better contrast.

The LG 27GR95QE support for variable refresh rate (VRR), NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible, FreeSync Premium and VESA Adaptive Sync.

The monitor has HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn.

Meanwhile, the 45-inch model offers 3440x1440 resolution, 21:9 aspect ratio, 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and boasts a DCI-P3 98.5% colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration.

It is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC, HDMI2.1 VRR (Adaptive Sync), and AMD FreeSync Premium.

For connectivity, the 45-inch monitor features HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn, while the 4-pole H/P out with DTS HP:X and Optical Jack.

The LG 27GR95QE and 45GR95QE gaming monitors have a starting price of ₹124,000 and ₹241,000, respectively.

“With cutting-edge OLED display technology and a host of gaming-focused features, these monitors promise to redefine the gaming experience. Gamers can expect unparalleled visuals, seamless performance, and an immersive journey into their virtual worlds,” said Hak Hyun Kim- Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India.

