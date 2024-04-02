April 02, 2024 04:52 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

LG launched the MyView smart monitors with full HD IPS displays in India. Aimed at users for home office and entertainment, the monitors come with the webOS23 platform.

The monitors get built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers with support for Apple AirPlay2 and ScreenShare for both iOS and Android devices. .

Additionally, the monitors get quick card categorization and AI concierge recommendations for a viewer -centric experience for instinctive content selection. Users can also connect a keyboard and mouse to the monitor for seamless usability. The ThinQ App provides intuitive control from smartphones, allowing effortless adjustment of settings and navigation for a streamlined user experience.

MyView Smart Monitor acts as a webOS-based IoT hub, and allows linking to various smart home appliances.

LG’s webOS 23 platform simplifies life with personalised content recommendations and direct streaming access without additional device connections. MyView Smart Monitor ensures seamless viewing, eliminating HDCP 2.1 concerns, the company said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to unveil the innovative LG MyView Smart Monitors-32SR50F and 27SR50F that redefine work efficiency and leisure. These monitors promise to assure an elevated experience, merging brilliance with convenience. LG stays committed to crafting technology that enhances user interactions”, Yoojae Kim, Director B2B, LG Electronics India said.

The LG MyView monitors are available in a 27, and 32-inch designs. The 27-inch mode starts at ₹24,500 while the 32-inch model starts at ₹28,500.

