ADVERTISEMENT

Lexar launches CFexpress Type B Card Silver series in India

April 25, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Lexar launched the new line of CFexpress cards for photographers and videographers in India

The Hindu Bureau

Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India.. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India.

Aimed at photographers and videographers who require high-speed performance, the CFexpress card comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s respectively, allowing users to capture burst photos and 8K quality videos.

The Lexar memory card comes with backward compatibility with select XQD cameras, along with a limited 10-year warranty. And will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

ALSO READ
Sony launches Alpha 7R V camera with 61 MP sensor and Bionz XR processing engine in India

CFexpress Type B cards are only compatible with devices that support the CFexpress format. The highest transfer speed is achieved only when used with a CFexpress Type-B reader, indicated by a boxed USB logo on the product.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card Silver series is available in all leading retail and online stores in India and is priced at ₹16,000 for 128GB, ₹ 26,000 for 256GB, and ₹55,500 for 512GB.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US