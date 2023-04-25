Lexar launches CFexpress Type B Card Silver series in India

April 25, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Lexar on Tuesday launched the new line of CFexpress cards for creators in India.

Aimed at photographers and videographers who require high-speed performance, the CFexpress card comes with read and write speeds of 1750 MB/s and 1300 MB/s respectively, allowing users to capture burst photos and 8K quality videos.

The Lexar memory card comes with backward compatibility with select XQD cameras, along with a limited 10-year warranty. And will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

CFexpress Type B cards are only compatible with devices that support the CFexpress format. The highest transfer speed is achieved only when used with a CFexpress Type-B reader, indicated by a boxed USB logo on the product.

The Lexar Professional CFexpress Type B Card Silver series is available in all leading retail and online stores in India and is priced at ₹16,000 for 128GB, ₹ 26,000 for 256GB, and ₹55,500 for 512GB.