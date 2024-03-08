Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptops launched in India

March 08, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The laptops are powered by the Intel EvoTM certified PC with CoreTM Ultra H-series processors and Intel ArcTM Graphics.

Lenovo on Thursday launched Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India. It is said to be tailored for content creators, measuring 14.9 mm thickness and featuring a MIL-810H military-grade aluminium chassis. It packs a 400 nits 100% DCI-P3 OLED display for improved performance for content creation. The laptop is powered by the Intel EvoTM certified PC with CoreTM Ultra H-series processors and Intel ArcTM Graphics. Lenovo emphasizes customization, allowing users to tailor features with the ‘Customize your PC’ option, exclusively available on Lenovo.com. ALSO READ Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop in India

The Yoga Slim 7i stands out with its Lenovo AI Engine+, providing a premium AI experience for enhanced innovation. This smart device efficiently utilizes an AI chip, allowing real-time information relay through sensors and freeing up CPU and GPU processing power for creative tasks.

The laptop includes the Yoga Premium Suite, featuring Dolby Atmos speakers and an FHD 1080p IR camera with privacy e-shutter.

The laptop is available at a price of ₹1,04,999 cia Lenovo.com with a 4-hour delivery option. Consumers can also avail monthly no-cost EMI of ₹5,999 or a 10% instant discount (up to ₹10,000) on HDFC cards.

