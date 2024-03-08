ADVERTISEMENT

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i laptops launched in India

March 08, 2024 03:30 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST

The laptops are powered by the Intel EvoTM certified PC with CoreTM Ultra H-series processors and Intel ArcTM Graphics.

The Hindu Bureau

Lenovo has launched its Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India. . | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Lenovo on Thursday launched Yoga Slim 7i laptop in India. It is said to be tailored for content creators, measuring 14.9 mm thickness and featuring a MIL-810H military-grade aluminium chassis. It packs a 400 nits 100% DCI-P3 OLED display for improved performance for content creation.

The laptop is powered by the Intel EvoTM certified PC with CoreTM Ultra H-series processors and Intel ArcTM Graphics.

Lenovo emphasizes customization, allowing users to tailor features with the ‘Customize your PC’ option, exclusively available on Lenovo.com.

ALSO READ
Lenovo launches Legion 9i gaming laptop in India

The Yoga Slim 7i stands out with its Lenovo AI Engine+, providing a premium AI experience for enhanced innovation. This smart device efficiently utilizes an AI chip, allowing real-time information relay through sensors and freeing up CPU and GPU processing power for creative tasks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The laptop includes the Yoga Premium Suite, featuring Dolby Atmos speakers and an FHD 1080p IR camera with privacy e-shutter.

The laptop is available at a price of ₹1,04,999 cia Lenovo.com with a 4-hour delivery option. Consumers can also avail monthly no-cost EMI of ₹5,999 or a 10% instant discount (up to ₹10,000) on HDFC cards.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

HP to launch AI PCs in India by mid calendar 2024
CES 2024 Day 1: Here is a quick recap of big announcements
Lenovo launches LOQ laptops powered by Intel Core 14th Gen processors in India

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / Artificial Intelligence

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US