March 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Lenovo’s Yoga series laptops get the computing power of a clamshell laptop in a flexible form of a tablet. While other manufacturers have taken different approaches to the two-in-one detachable folios with keyboards, Lenovo’s is simple and time-tested.

We used a Lenovo Yoga 9i as our daily work machine for 15 days and here is how it performed. This device was powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB RAM with 1 TB SSD.

In the box

The Lenovo Yoga 9i comes in a neatly packed box along with the Precision Pen 2. Users will also find a 100 W power cable USB C-slim power adapter, a USB-C 3-in-1 Hub (USB-C to VGA / HDMI / USB-A) port hub, a 14-inch travel sleeve, and a user guide for the laptop.

Design

The Yoga 9i comes in an aluminium body with a bold and simple design. The laptop is well-built, and had no creaking or squeaking noise when used as a tablet or as a laptop.

The power button sits on the right side of the keyboard panel, along with the USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port and the headphone/microphone combo jack (3.5mm)

The left side houses the USB 3.2 Gen 2, and 2x Thunderbolt 4 for charging and connectivity.

The laptop’s 14-inch screen is well-placed within the metal edges, protecting it from undue pressure when the device is shut. Bezels on the screen are not intrusive and the FHD 1080p + IR camera sits in a notch like structure that protrudes above the rest of the display.

The device comes equipped with stereo speakers, 3W x2 (woofers on the side), 2W x2 (front-facing tweeters on hinge bar), optimised with Dolby Atmos, audio by Bowers & Wilkins.

Weighing around 1.4 kg the laptop can be a handful when used as a tablet. The keyboard of the device can be pushed 360 degrees to be used in tablet mode. When pushed all the way, the keyboard sits flush with the back panel of the device, however we did take some time getting used to accidental key pushes when using the device as a tablet.

When used as a normal laptop on a flat surface, the device provides a flat surface for typing and with good ergonomics for the backlit keyboard and trackpad.

Specifications

Size - 14-inches

Processor - 13 th Gen Intel Core i7-1280P

Gen Intel Core i7-1280P Graphics - Intel Iris Xe Graphics

RAM - 16GB soldered memory, not upgradable

Resolution - 4K, 3840x2400 at 60 Hz

Battery - 75Wh battery Li-Polymer with Rapid Charge Boost

Processor and performance

The Yoga 9i comes with the 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P processor that comes with E-cores up to 3.70 GHz and P-cores up to 5.00 GHz. The RAM is a 16 GB soldered LPDDR5 5200MHz unit that comes coupled with the 1 TB SSD M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4/4. When using the device for extended periods designing content, editing low-resolution videos and images, and even light gaming, we did not face any performance lags.

The Yoga 9i was able to deliver great performance for day-to-day use and it is only when we pushed its graphical performance to the limit by launching graphic-intensive games from Ubisoft, that we saw the laptop struggle.

For graphical performance, the device gets an integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics card delivering content on a 35.56cms, 14inches, 4K (3840 x 2400), OLED display.

The display also gets Dolby Vision, touch capabilities with HDR 500, 100% DCI-P3, with 400 Nits peak brightness. Great for content viewing and long work hours, the display is plenty bright, with clear and accurate colour representation. It provides good viewing angles with ample brightness, which come in use when the device is used as a tablet.

Touch inputs are also accurate, and we did not face any problems when using the display with and without the precision pen. The pen comes with a 1.8MHz +/-2.5% sampling rate and is a great addition for professionals working in design and content editing.

Keyboard and trackpad

With its flattish design, which Lenovo calls edge-to-edge, the keyboard on the Yoga 9i is a pleasure to use. The keys are spaced out with ample space on either side of the trackpad to rest your palm.

The biometric authentication key on the bottom right side of the keyboard is accurate and fast. The travel of the keys is also ample, and we did not face any problems when typing long-form copies or during casual gaming sessions.

The glass trackpad similarly, comes with a big surface area,80 x 135 mm, and good click feedback. While it does not have dedicated buttons It is accurate and makes using the device without a mouse easy. Though it does come with haptic feedback or overall button capabilities it makes up for these in its performance.

Camera and speakers

The Yoga 9i sports a 1080p FHD & IR camera equipped with a privacy shutter. We found the camera to be adequate for video calls and zoom meetings.

For connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi 6E 11AX (2x2) and Bluetooth 5.1. We did not face any problems when connecting the device with Bluetooth headsets and other peripherals and internet connectivity was also good.

The stereo speakers from Bowers & Wilkins are an absolute joy to use. They produce clear sound, especially when used for content viewing. It is only when using the device as a tablet that you have to be careful not to block the tweeters on the hinge bar.

Battery

With an integrated Li-Polymer 75Wh battery that supports rapid charge boost the Yoga 9i was able to last a good 5 hours with mixed usage including video streaming, accessing emails, and opening multiple browser tabs.

The device was also able to charge a decent bump in battery with just 15-minute charging. Overall, the battery required around 2:30 mins to charge completely.

Verdict

The Lenovo Yoga 9i ticks all the right boxes for a reliable two-in-one device. It delivers a good performance in clean and aesthetic design which fits well with the requirements of the modern hybrid work model. The Yoga 9i is priced at ₹ 1,74,990.