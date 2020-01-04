Gadgets

Lenovo ThinkSmart View brings smart displays to the office

ThinkSmart View is expected to be available starting this month, at $349 or $449 with an included pair of Bluetooth headphones for open offices

ThinkSmart View is expected to be available starting this month, at $349 or $449 with an included pair of Bluetooth headphones for open offices

Instead of centring on Google’s home AI, the device’s system is essentially powered by Microsoft Teams, TechCrunch reported

Lenovo has announced a brand new product ‘ThinkSmart View’, a dedicated personal business communications device for conducting Microsoft Teams audio and video calls.

Instead of centring on Google’s home AI, the system is essentially powered by Microsoft Teams, TechCrunch reported on Friday.

The device is expected to be available starting this month, at $349 or $449 with an included pair of Bluetooth headphones for open offices.

The new smart display has an 8-inch touchscreen along with an integrated camera microphone, and speakers.

The display features a 5MP wide-angle camera — with privacy shutter — and a dual microphone array, plus a 1.75-inch 10 watt full-range speaker for audio.

It is powered by the Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC).

It is Bluetooth-enabled for pairing with headsets. It has 2 GB of memory and 8GB eMMC storage and weighs 2.2 pounds.

