Lenovo launches Legion Go handheld gaming device powered by AMD Ryzen processors  

Lenovo launched the Legion Go handheld gaming device. The device comes powered by the latest AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor and AMD RNDA Graphics.

The handheld gaming device, based on Windows 11 comes with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM (7500Mhz) and 1TB PCIe Gen4 SSD. The device also gets a micro-SD slot supporting up to 2TB of extra storage.

The Legion Go display offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut, with adjustable resolutions from 1600p to 800p and refresh rates of 144Hz and 60Hz. The display comes with 10-point touch screen.

Additionally, the device comes equipped with a 49.2Wh battery with rapid charge technology capable of boosting battery life to 70% in only 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion also gets a 79-blade liquid crystal polymer fan operating at less than 25dB in quiet mode. In Custom Mode, the Legion Go unleashes its full 25W TGP for maximum performance, all while preventing thermal throttling for uninterrupted gaming.

The Lenovo Legion Go’s controllers feature hall effect joysticks, to eliminate drift and improve responsiveness during intense gaming sessions. The controllers include a suite of inputs, such as an integrated trackpad, a sizable D-pad, an angled mouse wheel, and 10 mappable shoulder buttons, triggers, and grip buttons for a fully customizable gaming experience.

“We are excited to introduce the Legion Go to our Indian consumers, allowing them to, literally – ‘game on the go’. Lenovo Legion has become one of the preferred choices for gaming enthusiasts in India, and we are confident that our first handheld device will further elevate their gaming experience,” Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India, said.

The Lenovo Legion Go starts at ₹89,990 and will be available on select e-commerce sites along with Lenovo exclusive stores starting from July 2024.