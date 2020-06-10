Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 launches in India; prices start at ₹26,990

On June 10, during a virtual launch on Zoom, Lenovo India launched the IdeaPad Slim 3, a lightweight laptop with promise of high productivity for the user — student or working professional.

Available in platinum grey and abyss blue, the IdeaPad Slim 3 offers excellent speed, equipped with 10th Gen Intel Core processors, hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option, excellent connectivity with Wi-Fi 6, and two USB 3.1 ports to enable rapid data transfer.

First announced in 2008, the IdeaPad line of gadgets by Lenovo is more consumer-oriented. That said, with an attractive design and intuitive interface, the IdeaPad Slim 3 also features Cortana support for convenience. Users can use Q-Control technology — which has the potential to dynamically boost a PC’s battery life when its AI-enhanced Intelligent Cooling Mode is enabled to monitor the device’s thermal attributes and better control its fan — to swap effortlessly between Max Mode, where the CPU takes charge and provides the quickest performance, and Stealth Mode for the quietest user experience.

The narrow bezels on two sides give the IdeaPad Slim 3 a clean look and an excellent viewing experience, while Dolby Audio aims to deliver crystal-clear sound for video, streaming music, or video-chatting.

Weighing in at 1.6 kilograms, IdeaPad Slim 3 is 19.9 millimetres thin, and is available in the 14-inch and 15-inch screen dimension options.

According to Lenovo, users can expect uncompromised security, privacy, and durability from the device. The IdeaPad Slim 3 comes with a webcam privacy shutter which can be closed when not in use, creating an impenetrable barrier to potential hackers. It also features a fingerprint reader on the power button for additional security. Built for all-around toughness, it has passed a range of durability tests to ensure it can survive the most demanding environments at home, work and school.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo exclusive stores. It is priced between ₹26,990 and ₹40,990.