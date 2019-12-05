Gadgets

Lenovo expands smart devices portfolio in India

These devices include the all-new 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Bulb and Lenovo Smart Camera. Earlier this year, Lenovo introduced the 10-inch Smart Display

| Photo Credit: REUTERS

Lenovo has introduced smarter technology for a more connected home experience with an expanded range of smart devices powered by Google Assistant

Lenovo on Wednesday introduced smarter technology for a more connected home experience with an expanded range of smart devices powered by Google Assistant.

These devices include the all-new 7-inch Lenovo Smart Display, Lenovo Smart Bulb and Lenovo Smart Camera. Earlier this year, Lenovo introduced the 10-inch Smart Display.

The latest Smart Display will be available on Lenovo.com, Flipkart and across Lenovo Exclusive stores and Croma stores at ₹8,999, the company said.

“As the leader in the Indian PC and tablet market, Lenovo is uniquely positioned to lead the growth of the smart device market by introducing new age devices and IoT products,” Rahul Agarwal, CEO & MD, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

“Our strategic partnership with Google allows us to develop user-friendly technologies, which can work seamlessly with your voice,” he added.

With the new “always-on” display, users can control over 5,000 smart home devices from major brands, answer video calls from family, monitor the kids’ room, or check who’s at the door through any smart camera connected with the device — all without lifting a finger, Lenovo said.

