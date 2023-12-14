ADVERTISEMENT

Lava launches a new budget segment phone with stock Android

December 14, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Lava has used a 5,000mAh battery in Yuva 3 Pro with a support of 18W Type-C charger that ships inside the box

The Hindu Bureau

Lava launches a new budget segment phone with stock Android | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Indian smartphone maker Lava on Thursday launched a new budget segment smartphone Yuva 3 Pro featuring Unisoc processor. The Lava Yuva 3 Pro also promises upgrade to Android 14 and 2 years of security updates.

The Yuva 3 Pro has a 6.5 inch HD+ punch hole display with 90Hz refresh rate. It uses AG glass back design and side fingerprint sensor for security.

The budget segment phone runs on Unisoc T616 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also has an option to virtually increase RAM to additional 8GB. Yuva 3 Pro runs on stock Android 13 out of the box.

Yuva 3 Pro sports a 50MP rear camera along with an 8MP front lens for selfies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

Lava has used a 5,000mAh battery in Yuva 3 Pro with a support of 18W Type-C charger that ships inside the box.

The Yuva 3 Pro retails at ₹8,999 in Desert Gold, Forest Viridian and Meadow Purple shades on Lava e-store and offline stores.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US