Lava launches new entry segment smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate

Lava Yuva 2 runs on a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage

August 02, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:35 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lava launches new entry segment smartphone with 90Hz refresh rate | Photo Credit: Special Arrangements

Indian smartphone player, Lava, on Wednesday launched an entry segment smartphone Yuva 2 featuring 90Hz refresh rate.

Lava Yuva 2 has a 13MP camera and a 5MP front camera. It also gets a side fingerprint scanner and auto call recording feature.

The Yuva 2 ships with a 5,000mAh battery and a 10W Type-C charger inside the box.

Lava Yuva 2 runs on a Unisoc T606 octa-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It also has the expandable virtual RAM option up to 3GB.

Yuva 2 operates on Android 12. Lava has promised one Android upgrade and quarterly security updates for a period of two years.

The Lava Yuva 2 will be sold in Glass Blue, Glass Lavender, and Glass Green colours at ₹6,999.

