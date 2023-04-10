HamberMenu
Lava launches new entry segment phone with 8MP selfie camera

Lava launched a new entry segment smartphone, the Lava Blaze 2, featuring a Unisoc processor and an 8MP selfie camera

April 10, 2023 12:48 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lava launches new entry segment phone with 8MP selfie camera | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone maker, Lava, on Monday launched a new entry segment smartphone, the Lava Blaze 2, featuring a Unisoc processor.

The Lava Blaze 2 uses an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC coupled with up to 6GB RAM. It also has the feature to expand its virtual RAM by an additional 5GB. The Lava Blaze 2 comes with 128GB UFS 2.2 ROM.

Lava also claims a clean Android experience on the Blaze 2. The device comes with a promised upgrade to Android 13 and two years of security updates.

The Blaze 2 has a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 2.5D curved screen.

The Blaze 2 runs on a 5,000mAh battery supported by an 18W charger inside the box and a Type-C charging port. It has a side fingerprint sensor for security.

The smartphone comes with a 13MP dual camera and an 8MP camera for selfies.

The Blaze 2 also comes with WhatsApp and Facebook application cloning for multiple accounts.

The Lava Blaze 2 will sell on Amazon starting April 18, priced at ₹8,999.

