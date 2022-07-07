Lava launches Blaze smartphone under the budget category with triple camera | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

July 07, 2022 14:31 IST

The homegrown mobile brand launched the smartphone for users who are on a budget

Lava, the homegrown mobile brand, on Thursday launched the Blaze smartphone in the budget segment. Priced at ₹8,699, Lava Blaze comes with features like glass back design, Android 12, virtual RAM and 64GB ROM, a 13MP triple rear camera with an 8MP front camera, Type C Charging, and face unlock.

The Lava Blaze sale will go live on July 14. It will be available on Flipkart, the Lava e-store, and offline stores.

Blaze comes with the MediaTek Helio A22 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery along with a 10W Type-C charger. It has a 20:9 notch HD display of 6.5-inch. It also offers 2 years of security updates for its users.

Tejinder Singh, Product Head, Lava International Limited, said, “Customers’ expectations are continually evolving. Youth today do not want to compromise on the phone’s appearance and aesthetics. With Blaze, we are trying to meet those expectations. It comes loaded with the latest Glass Back Design, Android 12, and 13 MP Triple Camera that makes it an all-rounder. This best-in-segment smartphone, made in India, is dedicated to every #ProudlyIndian smartphone user that dreams of seeing their country as the next tech superpower.”