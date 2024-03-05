GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lava launches Blaze Curve 5G with stock Android OS

The mid-segment phone features a 6.67 inch 3D curved AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support

March 05, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lava launches Blaze Curve 5G with stock Android OS

Lava launches Blaze Curve 5G with stock Android OS | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone maker, Lava, on Tuesday launched Blaze Curve 5G smartphone featuring Dimensity processor, AMOLED display and stock Android 13.

Lava promised two years of OS updates along with quarterly security updates for three years for Blaze Curve 5G users.

The mid-segment phone features a 6.67 inch 3D curved AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support.

The Lava Blaze Curve runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Blaze Curve 5G has a 64MP primary rear camera from Sony along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front camera. The phone supports Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

Blaze Curve 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 33W charger included in the box.

Blaze Curve 5G will sell in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass shades starting at ₹17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 256GB model will be a thousand costlier. It will retail on Amazon, Lava’s e-store and offline stores starting March 11.

“The Blaze Curve 5G showcases the power of Indian engineering in the smartphone industry. Developed to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers in the sub-20K price range, our aim with the Blaze series is to provide a world class experience to our customers,” said Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International.

Related stories

Related Topics

gadgets (general) / technology (general) / PDAs and smartphones

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.