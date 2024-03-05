Lava launches Blaze Curve 5G with stock Android OS

March 05, 2024 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST

Indian smartphone maker, Lava, on Tuesday launched Blaze Curve 5G smartphone featuring Dimensity processor, AMOLED display and stock Android 13.

Lava promised two years of OS updates along with quarterly security updates for three years for Blaze Curve 5G users.

The mid-segment phone features a 6.67 inch 3D curved AMOLED display having 120Hz refresh rate and Widevine L1 support.

The Lava Blaze Curve runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and upto 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Blaze Curve 5G has a 64MP primary rear camera from Sony along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 32MP front camera. The phone supports Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers.

Blaze Curve 5G ships with a 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging with a 33W charger included in the box.

Blaze Curve 5G will sell in Iron Glass and Viridian Glass shades starting at ₹17,999 for 8GB/128GB variant. The 256GB model will be a thousand costlier. It will retail on Amazon, Lava’s e-store and offline stores starting March 11.

“The Blaze Curve 5G showcases the power of Indian engineering in the smartphone industry. Developed to meet the aspirations of Indian consumers in the sub-20K price range, our aim with the Blaze series is to provide a world class experience to our customers,” said Sunil Raina, Managing Director, Lava International.