ADVERTISEMENT

Lava launches Blaze 3 5G smartphone with Dimensity processor

Published - September 16, 2024 12:58 pm IST

The phone operates on Android 14 out of the box

The Hindu Bureau

Lava launches Blaze 3 5G smartphone with Dimensity processor | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone maker Lava on Monday (September 16, 2024) launched Blaze 3 5G budget segment smartphone featuring a ring of light at the back known as vibe light.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lava Blaze 3 5G has a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Lava has used a 5,000 mAh battery in Blaze 3 5G supported by an 18 W charger.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lava Blaze 3 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also has virtual RAM till 6 GB. Expandable storage option up to 1 TB available.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The phone operates on Android 14 out of the box.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Blaze 3 5G sports a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary lens. It has an 8 MP front camera for selfie.

Blaze 3 features a side fingerprint sensor and a face-unlock option for security. It has a glass back finish and dual stereo speakers.

Lava Blaze 3 5G comes in Glass Gold and Glass Blue priced at ₹9,999. It will be available on Lava e-store and Amazon starting September 18.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US