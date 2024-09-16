Indian smartphone maker Lava on Monday (September 16, 2024) launched Blaze 3 5G budget segment smartphone featuring a ring of light at the back known as vibe light.

The Lava Blaze 3 5G has a 6.5 inch HD+ IPS punch hole display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate.

Lava has used a 5,000 mAh battery in Blaze 3 5G supported by an 18 W charger.

Lava Blaze 3 5G runs MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It also has virtual RAM till 6 GB. Expandable storage option up to 1 TB available.

The phone operates on Android 14 out of the box.

The Blaze 3 5G sports a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP secondary lens. It has an 8 MP front camera for selfie.

Blaze 3 features a side fingerprint sensor and a face-unlock option for security. It has a glass back finish and dual stereo speakers.

Lava Blaze 3 5G comes in Glass Gold and Glass Blue priced at ₹9,999. It will be available on Lava e-store and Amazon starting September 18.