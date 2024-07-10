Lava Blaze X with AMOLED display launched in India: Features, specs, price

The homegrown smartphone company, Lava, on Wednesday launched Lava Blaze X smartphone in the budget segment. The Blaze X is an extension of the Blaze series unveiled by Lava featuring Blaze Curve and Blaze Pro.

The Lava Blaze X features a punch hole 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 800 nits peak brightness.

Blaze X comes with a 5,000mAh battery along Type-C port and 33W charger inside the box.

Blaze X rides on a 64MP main camera along with a 2MP macro lens. It has a 16MP front camera for selfies.

Lava Blaze X uses a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. Virtual RAM option till 8GB is also available. It operates on stock Android 14 out of the box. Expandable storage is not available.

Lava will offer assured upgrade to Android 15, along with quarterly security updates for two years.

Lava Blaze X will start at ₹14,999 for 4GB/128GB variant, the 6GB/128GB will cost ₹15,999 and the 8GB/128GB is for ₹16,999.

The Lava Blaze X comes in Starlight Purple and Titanium Grey, available on Lava e-store and Amazon starting 20 July.