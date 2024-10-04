Lava Agni 3 with secondary display and MediaTek processor launched. Price, features, availability

Indian smartphone brand, Lava, on Friday (October 4, 2024) launched Agni 3 smartphone with a customised secondary display in India. The mid-segment Lava Agni 3 promises 3 years of Android and 4 years of security updates.

The Lava Agni 3 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR and Widevine L1 support, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

The secondary display at the back, a 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED, can be used for previewing selfies using the rear camera, calling, notifications, music control, steps, calorie tracker, recorder.

Lava Agni 3 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It operates on Android 14 out of the box.

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 50 MP main lens with OIS, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. It has a 16 MP front camera with EIS.

Lava has used a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery along with a 66 W charger. However, the 8 GB/128 GB variant does not ship with charger inside the box.

The Agni 3 features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is IP64 rated for water and dust.

The Lava Agni 3 starts at ₹20,999 (8 GB/128 GB, without charger). The 8 GB/128 GB with charger costs ₹22,999 while the 8 GB/256 GB model will sell at ₹24,999. It will be available starting October 9, on Amazon. The Agni 3 comes Heather Glass and Pristine Glass shades.

