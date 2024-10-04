GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lava Agni 3 with secondary display and MediaTek processor launched. Price, features, availability

The secondary display can be used for previewing selfies using the rear camera, calling, notifications, music control, steps, calorie tracker, recorder

Published - October 04, 2024 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Lava Agni 3 with secondary display and MediaTek processor launched. Price, features, availability

Lava Agni 3 with secondary display and MediaTek processor launched. Price, features, availability | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Indian smartphone brand, Lava, on Friday (October 4, 2024) launched Agni 3 smartphone with a customised secondary display in India. The mid-segment Lava Agni 3 promises 3 years of Android and 4 years of security updates.

The Lava Agni 3 has a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR and Widevine L1 support, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness.

The secondary display at the back, a 1.74-inch 2D AMOLED, can be used for previewing selfies using the rear camera, calling, notifications, music control, steps, calorie tracker, recorder.

Lava Agni 3 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor coupled with 8 GB RAM and up to 256 GB storage. It operates on Android 14 out of the box.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

The Lava Agni 3 sports a 50 MP main lens with OIS, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical and an 8 MP ultrawide camera. It has a 16 MP front camera with EIS.

Lava has used a 5,000 mAh Li-Po battery along with a 66 W charger. However, the 8 GB/128 GB variant does not ship with charger inside the box.

The Agni 3 features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and is IP64 rated for water and dust.

The Lava Agni 3 starts at ₹20,999 (8 GB/128 GB, without charger). The 8 GB/128 GB with charger costs ₹22,999 while the 8 GB/256 GB model will sell at ₹24,999. It will be available starting October 9, on Amazon. The Agni 3 comes Heather Glass and Pristine Glass shades.

