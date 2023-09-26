Lava adds new affordable 5G smartphone in budget segment

September 26, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

India’s homegrown smartphone brand Lava on Tuesday launched a new 5G enable handset Blaze Pro in the budget segment.

The Lava Blaze Pro 5G has a 6.78-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate. It sports a 50MP main camera with electronic image stabilisation and an 8MP selfie lens.

Blaze Pro 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with a 33W Type C charger in the box.

Lava has used MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor in Blaze Pro 5G coupled with up to 8GB RAM which is virtually expandable up to 16GB and 128GB of internal storage. It operates on Android 13.

The Lava 5G will be available at Rs 12,499 on Amazon and retail stores starting October 3.

