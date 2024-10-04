ADVERTISEMENT

Kia launches flagship EV9 SUV at 1.30 crore in India  

Updated - October 04, 2024 01:13 pm IST

Kia’s latest entry in the luxury EV market, its EV9 flagship SUV competes SUVs from BMW, Audi and Mercedes.  

The Hindu Bureau

Kia Motors launched its flagship EV SUV, the EV9 in India in a single fully loaded variant. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kia Motors launched its flagship EV SUV, the EV9 in India in a single fully loaded variant. Available in GT-line, in an all-wheel drive variant and 6-seat configuration, the vehicle will compete against the likes of BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQS SUV, EQE SUV.

The EV9 will be available with two interior trims. The vehicle’s interiors include features like leatherette upholstery, dual 12.3-inch screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 4-spoke steering wheel, a heads-up display, and 3-zone climate control.

The vehicle’s cabin also boasts ambient lighting, dual sunroof, along with ventilation and massage functions for the rear seats.

The EV9 comes powered by a 99.9 kWh battery pack, which the company claims give it a range of 561 Km. Power is transferred to the road through two electric motors – one on each axle, with a combined output of 383 BHP and 700 Nm.

The Kia EV9 supports DC charging with the capability to recharge the battery from 10-80% in around 24 minutes. The vehicle is priced at ₹1.3 crore.

