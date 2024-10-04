Kia launches flagship EV9 SUV at 1.30 crore in India  

Kia Motors launched its flagship EV SUV, the EV9 in India in a single fully loaded variant. Available in GT-line, in an all-wheel drive variant and 6-seat configuration, the vehicle will compete against the likes of BMW iX, Audi Q8 e-tron and Mercedes EQS SUV, EQE SUV.

The EV9 will be available with two interior trims. The vehicle’s interiors include features like leatherette upholstery, dual 12.3-inch screens with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 4-spoke steering wheel, a heads-up display, and 3-zone climate control.

The vehicle’s cabin also boasts ambient lighting, dual sunroof, along with ventilation and massage functions for the rear seats.

The EV9 comes powered by a 99.9 kWh battery pack, which the company claims give it a range of 561 Km. Power is transferred to the road through two electric motors – one on each axle, with a combined output of 383 BHP and 700 Nm.

The Kia EV9 supports DC charging with the capability to recharge the battery from 10-80% in around 24 minutes. The vehicle is priced at ₹1.3 crore.