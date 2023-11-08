ADVERTISEMENT

Jio’s new 4G feature phone Prima goes for sale

November 08, 2023 01:40 pm | Updated 01:40 pm IST

Jio’s Prima has a 2.4 inch screen with 320x240 resolution, keypad, 0.3MP front and rear camera, 1,800mAh battery, 512MB RAM and 128GB expandable storage

The Hindu Bureau

JioPhone Prima | Photo Credit: Haider Ali Khan

Reliance Jio latest 4G keypad feature phone, JioPhone Prima, will be available starting today. Unveiled during India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2023, JioPhone Prima operates on Kai-OS ‎(v 2.5.3) with access to YouTube, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Google’s voice assistant.

Jio’s Prima has a 2.4 inch screen with 320x240 resolution, keypad, 0.3MP front and rear camera, 1,800mAh battery, 512MB RAM and 128GB expandable storage. Prima runs on ARM Cortex A53 chipset.

JioPhone Prima also comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. The feature phone comes pre-loaded with JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn and UPI Payment via JioPay.

“JioPhone Prima transcends the conventional, ensuring that you are never bored with your phone, but rather, thrilled by its possibilities, with its sleek design and vibrant colours. It’s not just a phone; it’s an extension of one’s personality, a reflection of vibrant life, and a gateway to endless possibilities,” said Reliance Jio.

JioPhone Prima sells at ₹2,599.

