JioPhone Prima 2 4G feature phone launched with Qualcomm processor

Reliance Jio has launched a new 4G feature phone, JioPhone Prima 2, to extend its products line up succeeding JioPhone Prima introduced last year.

Targeting the transitioning buyers, the new JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a 2,000 mAh replaceable battery.

The JioPhone Prima 2 has a 2.4 inch display and a leather-like back finish. It features essentials like a 3.5mm jack, LED torch, wireless FM and an expandable memory card slot.

JioPhone Prima 2 runs on a Qualcomm processor with 512 GB RAM and 4 GB internal storage. It operates on KaiOS.

The 4G feature phone also has access to YouTube, Facebook, and Google Assistant along with JioTV, JioCinema , JioSaavn, and other entertainment apps.

JioPhone Prima 2 comes with a rear and selfie camera for JioChat and has native video calling without an app. It also has UPI and scan QR payments with JioPay and sound alert feature.

The JioPhone Prima 2 will be available at ₹2,799 in Luxe Blue colour on Amazon.

